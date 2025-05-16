This site is part of the Informa Connect Division of Informa PLC

Africa Tech Festival 2025

Uniting tech leaders, entrepreneurs, and policymakers to drive African innovation.

11-13 Nov: Expo & Content Sessions

10-13 Nov: VIP & Partner Events

Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC)


Where African Technology Meets The World

Over the past three decades, we’ve been on a journey to create a global forum that reflects the evolution in Africa’s diverse technological ecosystems. It’s a journey guided by the mission to find practical, enduring answers to the continent’s biggest challenges, solutions that deliver real-world impact for African businesses and consumers, day to day, year after year.

In the last 10 years, alongside this pursuit of impactful solutions, we’ve accelerated our efforts to be a platform that showcases all the entrepreneurial hustle, collaborative spirit and endless creativity that makes the African continent such a unique place to do business. Our work will continue to elevate Africa onto the global tech stage into the next decade.

Both missions are informed and inspired by the myriad stories of enterprises, governments, projects and people working to build efficient, equitable digital economies across the African continent.

2024 Sponsors and Exhibitors Included

2025 Speakers include

Odunayo Eweniyi

Co-Founder & COO / Co-Founder & General Partner

Piggyvest & First Capital

Emmanuel Lubanzadio

Senior Director & Head of Africa

OpenAI

Abiola Adediran

Partner

Genea Family Offices

Lacine Kone

CEO

Smart Africa

Bunmi Adeleye

Chief Strategy Officer

Retails Supermarkets (Shoprite Nigeria)

Chika Ekeji

Chief Strategy & Transformation Officer

MTN

Tumi Chamayou

Chief Enterprise Business Officer

MTN SA

Lunga Siyo

CEO, Consumer

Telkom

Jorge Mendes

CEO

Cell C

“The Africa Tech Festival presents a platform for different innovative minds to come together to explore and exchange tech solutions for Africa and the rest of the world. This global platform will not only afford us an opportunity to learn best practices but also afford our SMEs to market their innovative solutions to the more than 15,000 visitors from across the globe. We are committed to ensuring that Africa does not become a mere consumer of digital solutions developed elsewhere but a meaningful participant in the digital economy by being a supplier of solutions and infrastructure that are tried and tested in our shores. We are looking forward to welcoming the world to our shores.”

Ms Nonkqubela Jordan-Dyani, Director-General of the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies.

Discover Your Place at Africa Tech Festival

Telcos

Meet and learn with 125+ execs from MTN, Orange, Airtel, Vodacom, and other leading telcos on how they're protecting profit.

Enterprises

Learn how leaders from a range of different industry verticals are innovating and embracing emerging tech to become more productive, efficient and competitive enterprises.

Investors

Meet 120+ fellow investors and over 1000 start-ups in Africa's top investment hub.

Start-Ups

Meet with Africa's next crop of investors in the continent's robust financial sector.

EXCLUSIVE REPORT: Unlocking Business Growth with Africa Tech Festival Sponsorship

Download the report to gain access to

  • An overview of Africa's Telecoms, Digital Infrastructure and Tech markets
  • Benefits of Sponsoring & Exhibiting with Africa Tech Festival
  • Insights from our prestigious Leadership Council Members
Connect, Learn and Discover

14,000+

Attendees

300+

Speakers

200+

Exhibitors

The Africa Tech Festival Expo - Where Tech, Talent and Telecoms unite

Explore Africa Tech Festival 2025

AfricaCom

Explore all things telecoms, connectivity, digital infrastructure and sustainable development

AfricaTech

Discover innovative, disruptive technologies and their integration across African industry verticals

AfricaIgnite

Empowering entrepreneurs at every stage of their journey to drive positive change in Africa and globally

The AI Summit Cape Town

As AI transforms industries and reshapes the future, Cape Town emerges as a leading African hub for innovation.

Leaders In Africa Summit

An exclusive, invite only VIP series of content-led roundtable discussions designed to facilitate actionable dialogue between the continent’s most influential tech players.

AFEST

Africa Tech Festival’s highly anticipated networking event, AFEST, returns to the seaside on Tuesday 11 November 2025, at the Grand Africa Café & Beach!

Africa Tech Festival Awards

A celebration of organisations and individuals driving innovation, promoting inclusion, and fostering sustainable development at the Africa Tech Festival Awards.

VIP Experience

Designed to enhance your experience and maximise your networking opportunities

Evelyn Ngatia

Board Chair

Women in Tech Alliance, European Technology Chamber (EUTECH)

The content presented at Africa Tech Festival was rich, and the speakers were highly knowledgeable in their fields. They shared insights previously unknown to me, insights that I will incorporate into my professional and business practices.

Connecting Africa: Our Community For Africa's digital architects

Connecting Africa is the premier media site dedicated to tackling the immense scope of Africa’s digital landscape. Connecting Africa offers a comprehensive, informed and nuanced understanding of the region's communications networking and ICT sector - delivering the commercial opportunities such insights bring.

Join a community of decision makers from across the communications technology ecosystem that are either based in Africa, conducting business with African enterprises or seeking to learn more about the industry's growth hot-spots!

