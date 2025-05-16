Over the past three decades, we’ve been on a journey to create a global forum that reflects the evolution in Africa’s diverse technological ecosystems. It’s a journey guided by the mission to find practical, enduring answers to the continent’s biggest challenges, solutions that deliver real-world impact for African businesses and consumers, day to day, year after year.

In the last 10 years, alongside this pursuit of impactful solutions, we’ve accelerated our efforts to be a platform that showcases all the entrepreneurial hustle, collaborative spirit and endless creativity that makes the African continent such a unique place to do business. Our work will continue to elevate Africa onto the global tech stage into the next decade.

Both missions are informed and inspired by the myriad stories of enterprises, governments, projects and people working to build efficient, equitable digital economies across the African continent.