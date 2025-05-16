Africa Tech Festival 2025
Uniting tech leaders, entrepreneurs, and policymakers to drive African innovation.
11-13 Nov: Expo & Content Sessions
10-13 Nov: VIP & Partner Events
Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC)
Where African Technology Meets The World
Over the past three decades, we’ve been on a journey to create a global forum that reflects the evolution in Africa’s diverse technological ecosystems. It’s a journey guided by the mission to find practical, enduring answers to the continent’s biggest challenges, solutions that deliver real-world impact for African businesses and consumers, day to day, year after year.
In the last 10 years, alongside this pursuit of impactful solutions, we’ve accelerated our efforts to be a platform that showcases all the entrepreneurial hustle, collaborative spirit and endless creativity that makes the African continent such a unique place to do business. Our work will continue to elevate Africa onto the global tech stage into the next decade.
Both missions are informed and inspired by the myriad stories of enterprises, governments, projects and people working to build efficient, equitable digital economies across the African continent.
2024 Sponsors and Exhibitors Included
2025 Speakers include
Odunayo Eweniyi
Co-Founder & COO / Co-Founder & General Partner
Piggyvest & First Capital
Emmanuel Lubanzadio
Senior Director & Head of Africa
OpenAI
Abiola Adediran
Partner
Genea Family Offices
Lacine Kone
CEO
Smart Africa
Bunmi Adeleye
Chief Strategy Officer
Retails Supermarkets (Shoprite Nigeria)
Chika Ekeji
Chief Strategy & Transformation Officer
MTN
Tumi Chamayou
Chief Enterprise Business Officer
MTN SA
Lunga Siyo
CEO, Consumer
Telkom
Jorge Mendes
CEO
Cell C
“The Africa Tech Festival presents a platform for different innovative minds to come together to explore and exchange tech solutions for Africa and the rest of the world. This global platform will not only afford us an opportunity to learn best practices but also afford our SMEs to market their innovative solutions to the more than 15,000 visitors from across the globe. We are committed to ensuring that Africa does not become a mere consumer of digital solutions developed elsewhere but a meaningful participant in the digital economy by being a supplier of solutions and infrastructure that are tried and tested in our shores. We are looking forward to welcoming the world to our shores.”
Ms Nonkqubela Jordan-Dyani, Director-General of the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies.
Discover Your Place at Africa Tech Festival
Telcos
Meet and learn with 125+ execs from MTN, Orange, Airtel, Vodacom, and other leading telcos on how they're protecting profit.
Enterprises
Learn how leaders from a range of different industry verticals are innovating and embracing emerging tech to become more productive, efficient and competitive enterprises.
2025 Sponsors and Exhibitors Include
EXCLUSIVE REPORT: Unlocking Business Growth with Africa Tech Festival Sponsorship
Download the report to gain access to
- An overview of Africa's Telecoms, Digital Infrastructure and Tech markets
- Benefits of Sponsoring & Exhibiting with Africa Tech Festival
- Insights from our prestigious Leadership Council Members
Connect, Learn and Discover
14,000+
Attendees
300+
Speakers
200+
Exhibitors
Explore Africa Tech Festival 2025
AFEST
Africa Tech Festival’s highly anticipated networking event, AFEST, returns to the seaside on Tuesday 11 November 2025, at the Grand Africa Café & Beach!
Africa Tech Festival Awards
A celebration of organisations and individuals driving innovation, promoting inclusion, and fostering sustainable development at the Africa Tech Festival Awards.
Evelyn Ngatia
Board Chair
Women in Tech Alliance, European Technology Chamber (EUTECH)
The content presented at Africa Tech Festival was rich, and the speakers were highly knowledgeable in their fields. They shared insights previously unknown to me, insights that I will incorporate into my professional and business practices.
Connecting Africa: Our Community For Africa's digital architects
Connecting Africa is the premier media site dedicated to tackling the immense scope of Africa’s digital landscape. Connecting Africa offers a comprehensive, informed and nuanced understanding of the region's communications networking and ICT sector - delivering the commercial opportunities such insights bring.
Join a community of decision makers from across the communications technology ecosystem that are either based in Africa, conducting business with African enterprises or seeking to learn more about the industry's growth hot-spots!